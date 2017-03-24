This Is Why You Should Be Wearing Blush Every Day Like Kylie Jenner

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner dropped a complete blush collection on March 24, and after asking the girls in my office, I was shocked to hear most of them never wear blush! I wear it every day — and you should, too! Here’s why.

I wish I could share the most embarrassing photo of me ever, but I don’t have it on my phone, because it is from 1998. It’s my 7th grade school picture, and I’m rocking PIGTAILS and rosy cheeks, thanks to blush. It’s a ridiculous juxtaposition of trying to be a kid and also a woman, but it proves my point that I’ve been obsessed with blush for almost 20 years.

Blush was the first makeup I ever wore (besides Lip Smackers) and I’ve been wearing it almost every day since 1998.

I love that blush makes you look flushed, glowy and pretty. Kate Middleton ALWAYS wears blush — and she always looks fresh-faced. It doesn’t make your face look “red,” it gives you a glow-from-within look. It’s the original highlight.

I’m so happy that Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics are releasing a 5-shade blush collection, with very x rated names, by the way. Literally, one is called X Rated.

I don’t know if they will have the same success as her uber popular Lip Kits, because I feel like young girls think blush is “rouge,” like their grandmother wore. Girls in my office said they would rather use contour and highlighter, but you don’t have to choose. You can wear it all and it won’t be too much.

A very subtle wash of pink on the cheeks is so gorgeous, in my opinion. The key to not looking like a rag doll is to BLEND, like any makeup. Apply it subtly at first — you can always add more. Apply on the apples of cheeks towards the temples but don’t make it a harsh stripe. Also, make sure not to apply it too close to your nose. Place two fingers on the outside of your nostrils as a guide.

HollywoodLifers, do you wear blush? Are you buying Kylie Cosmetics’ blush?

