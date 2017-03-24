Kristy Hinze Flashes Nipples In Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach With Orlando Bloom

FameFlyNet

Krisy Hinze’s bikini top totally failed her as she flashed her nipples and chest while attempting to straighten out her swimsuit, all while she enjoyed some fun in the sun on vacation with her family and Orlando Bloom.

Whenever you splash around in the ocean waves you run a risk of your bathing suit moving around — and even model Kristy Hinze, 37, needed a major readjustment while she was spotted vacation with her children, husband, Jim Clark, 73, and recently single actor, Orlando Bloom, 40, in St. Barts on March 23, where she moved around the cups of her strapless bikini top, totally revealing her nipples and her bare breasts in the process — oh no! It looks like the camera caught her at the most unfortunate time.

Despite the fact that she left little to the imagination, the model mom was all smiles on the beach. While she opted for a strapless bikini, Orlando rocked a red and white pair of swim trunks.

Even though Orlando is recently single after his split from Katy Perry, Kristy is happily married to her billionaire husband, (Netscape founder Jim Clark), who was also on the Carribean trip — in fact, Jim celebrated his 73rd birthday on their vacation on March 23. For Olrando’s sake, sometimes a quick getaway with friends is the perfect way to leave relationship drama behind! Kristy and Jim’s children and Orlando’s son, Flynn, were also on the trip.

Although Kristy showed off way more than she bargained for as she exposed her bare breasts, Orlando can certainly be sympathetic to the issue — after all, last summer he was lensed paddleboarding naked while on vacation in Italy, all while a bikini-clad Katy Perry sat on the front of the board, looking amused by his brazen move.

What do you think of Kristy’s bikini malfunction? Have you suffered from an embarrassing bathing suit situation on vacation?

