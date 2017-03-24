‘King Of Queens’ Reunion: Leah Remini Headed To ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Leah Remini and Kevin James are blessing us with a ‘King of Queens’ reunion! The pair will reunite for the first time in 10 years on the ‘Kevin Can Wait’ two-part finale in May! Get all the details on episodes!

The king is reuniting with his queen, and we are not worthy! CBS has announced that Leah Remini, 46, will guest star on the two-part season finale of Kevin James’ show Kevin Can Wait on May 1 and May 8. This will be the first time the King of Queens co-stars have shared the small screen together since the hit show went off the air in 2007. Can you believe it’s been 10 years?

In the episode, Kevin will come out of retirement to continue his undercover assignment in the ongoing police investigation. He’ll team up with fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Leah) and they’ll have to pose as husband and wife!

After the news was released, Leah and Kevin, 51, both took to Twitter to have a little fun. Leah retweeted CBS’ tweeted and added, “Can’t wait for # KevinCanWait.” Kevin also tweeted, “My old wife meets my new wife. Awkward. # LeahReminiOnKevinCanWait.” These two are just the cutest!

Kevin and Leah were co-stars for 9 seasons and 206 episodes on King of Queens. Kevin returned to CBS for Kevin Can Wait, which was recently renewed for a second season. Leah, following the huge success of her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, has her own show now on A&E called Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The docu-series which follows the experiences of Leah and other former members of the Church of Scientology. The show was renewed for a second season.

HollywoodLifers, was King of Queens your favorite show back in the day? Are Leah and Kevin your favorite onscreen couple? Let us know!