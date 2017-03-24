Kendrick Lamar Slams Donald Trump: You’re ‘A Chump’ & Russia’s ‘Up To Something’

REX/Shutterstock

He’s taking a stand! Kendrick Lamar blasts President Donald Trump on his new song ‘The Heart Part 4,’ which dropped on March 23, calling him a ‘chump’ and more! During one verse, the rapper even boldly claims Russia ‘is up to something.’

Kendrick Lamar, 29, surprisingly released a hot new song called “The Heart Part 4,” on March 23, and he totally dissed Donald Trump, 70, during one powerful verse! While rapping on the catchy beat, Kendrick delivered a politically charged message. “Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel punk, Tell ’em that God comin’ / And Russia need a replay button y’all up to somethin’ / Electoral votes look like memorial votes, But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes,” he says. Fans were loving every minute of it, since it’s likely a taste of his forthcoming studio album!

The rapper surpassed expectations with his meaningful and intense single, full of cryptic messages. Some even believe that he teased when he will drop his long-awaited album. The very last line of the song says “Y’all got til April the seventh to get y’all sh*t together,” so will that be the date of its release? This is the first time Kendrick shared new music since Untitled Unmastered, which dropped on March 4, 2016, so we’re positive it’s going to be worth the long wait!

Fans knew Kendrick had something up his sleeve on March 23, when he mysteriously deleted all of his Instagram pics. On top of that, he replaced them with a single black and white image featuring a roman numeral IV, which ended up being a teaser pic for his sizzling new jam!

Kendrick has already proved himself to be a heavy-hitter with his studio albums Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and To Pimp a Butterfly. Fans are confident he’ll slay the game again! As far as possible collaborations, “Kendrick only works with the best of the best in the biz,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’ll have to wait and see what he’s got in store!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Kendrick’s lyrics about Donald Trump? Tell us!

