This shaping up to be the scariest season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ yet! Kendall Jenner opens up about the time a man followed her home in a new March 23 clip, and you’re going to be on the edge of your seat when you WATCH her explain how the incident changed her.

“I had someone break into my house,” Kendall Jenner, 21, says in a clip from the March 26 episode of the terrifying time she encountered a man in her driveway on August 14, 2016. “I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now it’s like, fully flipped.” WATCH above!

“I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird.’ He just looked like a homeless man,” Kendall explains to Kris Jenner, 60, and Scott Disick, 33, adding: “I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I’m about to open my door and look in my rear-view mirror and he was standing right there. In the gate, right behind my car.” So effed up!

Kendall continues that she began “freaking out” when the guy said, “I need to talk to you.” OMG! “I was like, ‘No, you need to leave,'” she exclaims. “I called one of my friends immediately. I’m sobbing, crying. He was at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me…I’m like crying, I’m freaking out,” she adds. We previously knew that Kendall went to court to testify against her alleged stalker Shavaughn McKenzie in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2016, and she obtained a temporary restraining order, but on Sunday, we’ll get to see the details of what really happened on that fateful day.

