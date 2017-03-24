Kendall Jenner Flaunts Nipples In Sheer Sculpted Corset Shirt For New Campaign

Courtesy of Instagram

Kendall Jenner looks absolutely amazing in the new campaign for her clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, & we’re obsessed with her latest photo. She flaunts her breasts in a sculpted sheer shirt & totally flashes her nipples! What do you guys think of the sexy pic?

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner, 21, loves to show off her breasts any chance she gets, and this time is no different. In her latest campaign for Kendall + Kylie, her clothing line with her sis, Kylie Jenner, 19, Kendall opted to wear a sheer shirt, completely showing off her bare breasts. Not only are we obsessed with the new DropOne campaign photos of Kendall, we also love the entire collection.

In the sexy photo of Kendall showing off her bare breasts, she’s wearing the white Kendall + Kylie Long Sleeve Corset T-Shirt which retails for $195 and is currently sold out. The white distressed supima cotton long sleeve jersey t-shirt is sculpted with a removable lace back corset that starts just below the breasts, literally sculpting them and giving a makeshift underwire bra to the shirt.

You don’t have to go braless under the shirt although Kendall opted to. Her breasts were on full display in the shirt because the corset pushed them up and out and she opted to flaunt them. She paired the white shirt with a pair of the Hi-Res Vintage Jeans in black, a pair of the clear Lucite Booties, and topped the whole look off with a bright red Duchess Satin Shopping bag.

We absolutely love Kendall’s entire look from head-to-toe and we love that she’s so confident when it comes to showing off her body and going completely braless. What do you guys think of Kendall’s sexy outfit, do you like it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.