Katy Perry ‘Still Loves’ John Mayer: Will She Take Him Back After Breakup Song & Interview?

John Mayer spills his heart out about Katy Perry on his newest album, and he didn’t hold back from reminiscing on their good times in a tell-all interview this week, either. But is it enough for Katy to want to take him back? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Katy Perry, 32, has gone back to her ex, John Mayer, 39, before, and now that she’s newly single after splitting from Orlando Bloom, 40, we have to wonder if the singer will find his way back into her life again — especially after all the sweet things he’s said and sang about her recently.

“John and Katy have been talking a lot lately,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s told him she still loves him, but she’s still very hesitant to give him another chance. She’s afraid of getting hurt by him again. John is a very persistent guy, though, and usually gets what he wants, so I wouldn’t rule it out.”

John has been releasing his album, The Search For Everything, in waves, dropping only four songs at a time. He admitted to the New York Times that he cried while writing the record, and explained that the emotion was important to him because it proved that the relationship he was writing about was so “profound.” In the interview, he also confirmed that the emotional track “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Katy. “It’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years,” he explained. “That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

And while Katy is still unsure if she’s ready to take John back, he is more than ready for the opportunity to win her over. He’s even been “bombarding her with calls and flowers” since finding out about her breakup, our source said, adding: “Getting her back is all he cares about these days.” WHOA!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Katy and John would ever get back together?

