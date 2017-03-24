FameFlyNet

This is beyond heartbreaking! Kanye West experienced a devastating family tragedy on Mar. 24 following the death of his cousin’s 1-year old son, Avery. The rapper, along with Kim Kardashian, paid his respects at the funeral. We’ve got the pic, here.

We don’t have any words in this moment. Nothing can even begin to describe the moment of losing someone you love, but Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, did their best to offer support. On a somber Friday afternoon, the couple attended the funeral of his cousin’s 1-year old son, Avery, who unexpectedly passed away in the middle of the night in his sleep. Dressed all in black, Kim and the “Famous” rapper arrived in Inglewood, California on Mar. 24 to pay their respects to Avery’s father, Ricky Anderson. The funeral was held inside a beautiful church.

Ricky shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram today, writing, “Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil’ man and gained an angel. Rest in Paradise. I love you, man.” When a family member moves on into the next life, there’s very little anyone can say to make you feel better, no matter how well they know you. Yes Ricky and Yeezy are family, but they also work together at the GOOD record label. The guys are more like brothers and best friends than cousins.

Times have definitely been tough for Yeezy and the Kimoji creator. With her Parisian robbery, his mental breakdown, and the non-stop divorce rumors, it seems like the couple have been through it all.

