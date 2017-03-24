Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: He’s Spoiling Her With Bling But She Won’t Wear It

REX/shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a rough spot after all the fam has been through, and we hear that while Ye is trying to spoil his wife like in the old days to make amends, she doesn’t think his gifts of extravagant jewelry are a good idea. Here’s why!

Kanye West, 39, might just be fighting to save his marriage to Kim Kardashian, 35, these days, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Kanye has been putting in work to help his relationship with Kim,” the insider reveals, adding: “He’s spending so much more time at home.” Well, we’re sure little North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, appreciate that!

“He’s also back to his old habits of totally spoiling Kim with gifts,” the source continues, “It seems like every other day he’s giving her new bling.” We can sense a “but” here…

Yes, Kim has been turning down her husband’s expensive presents! “She won’t wear any of it,” the insider shares, explaining that being robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewels in Paris has changed Kim’s mind about flaunting her tastes. “She’s too afraid right now. It pretty much goes straight into the safe.” Probably a good move!

As for why Kanye is showering Kim with bling in the first place, well, we’re hearing that their marriage is strained. Insiders tell us that the couple is “having a hard time” with their relationship, and just like Kanye is in his own way, Kim is “doing everything in her power” to keep yet another marriage from crumbling — especially because she now has the kids to think about. So heartbreaking!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sad that Kim feels shy about enjoying Kanye’s gifts after the robbery?

