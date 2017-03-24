Kane: WWE Legend Turning To Politics & Running For Mayor Of His Hometown

Courtesy of WWE

From wrestling to insurance to…politics! Former WWE superstar Kane is gearing up to run for mayor of his country in Tennessee next year, and he just took a big step toward getting his campaign going!

He’s known for his incredible career as a wrestler, but now Kane, 49, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, is embarking on a much different lifestyle. Kane first revealed that he was “seriously considering” running for mayor of Knox County Tennessee in May 2016, and earlier this month, he officially filed paperwork to appoint a political treasurer named Brian Carl to help with his campaign, WCYB confirms. Kane told the news site that this is “another step toward formally running.”

“Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here,” Kane said of himself and his wife, Crystal. “I want to do my part going forward. It’s a great time to live in the county. And a great time to live in the South, which is flourishing. One of the things we’re going to have to figure out in Knox County is how to take advantage of that.”

Kane is registered as a Republican, and explained that if he does officially run, his focus will be on adding more jobs and businesses to Knox County. He has some time to decide if he wants to take this step, as the nominating petition is not due until November and the election will not take place until May 2018.

The 49-year-old has long been interested in politics and even has a blog where he publishes his opinions. Right now, he works as an insurer in Knoxville. It’s unclear if he will continue that career path or not if he does go the political route.

