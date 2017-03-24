Jodie Sweetin & Justin Hodak Break Up: ‘Fuller House’ Star Ends Year-Long Engagement

REX Shutterstock

What ever happened to predictability? We thought ‘Fuller House’ star Jodie Sweetin had found ‘the one’ in Justin Hodak, but her rep claims they’ve split after a year-long engagement. Get all the heartbreaking details here.

So sad. “We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” the Fuller House star’s rep told PEOPLE. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

Jodie and Justin announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating, but unfortunately, the romance must have fizzled.

“We reconnected a little over two years ago,” Jodie, 35, told PEOPLE shortly before her engagement to Justin, who she met through friends. “It’s been really good ever since.”

More recently, Justin accompanied Jodie on a series of red carpets, while she promoted Fuller House. “He’s super excited and he watched Full House growing up,” Jodie said. “It was something kids our age watched and he really loves it.”

Sadly, Jodie hasn’t had much luck in love. She split from her third husband, Morty Coyle, in 2013 after a year of marriage. And before Morty, she was married to Cody Herpin – with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Zoie – and Shaun Holguin.

Breakups are never easy, but everything happens for a reason. The man meant for Jodie is probably right around the corner!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to learn Jodie and her fiance split? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.