Rick Ross & Joseline Hernandez: Why Stevie J Is Still ‘Heated’ Over Their Scandalous Pic

When Rick Ross appeared on the ‘Wendy Williams’ March 23, he wasn’t too convincing that he didn’t hook up with Joseline Hernandez after they took a sexy photo together. And, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Stevie isn’t over the 2016 pic! See his warning to Rick…

Rick Ross, 41, got hands-y with Joseline Hernandez, 30, back in Jan. 2016, and Stevie J [45] was “so heated over that picture of Rick and Joseline and he still is,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

When Rick appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on March 23, she asked him if they hooked up. Although Rick denied it, he took a very long pause, turned his head and shielded his face before answering. And, he even looked at the photo and salaciously said, “It felt right at the moment.” So, clearly he must be attracted to Joseline, right? Well, “the way Rick answered Wendy’s question just fanned the flames for Stevie,” our source said.

Looks like it's going down on the bus 😩😩😩 #RickRoss #StevieJ #JoselineHernandez #LiraGalore #BattleOfTheBuses A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2016 at 1:56pm PST

Although “Stevie‘s forgiven Joseline,” the source said that he’s not letting Rick off that easy. In fact, “he wants Rick to keep Joseline’s name out of his mouth — end of story. He should have more respect for Stevie than he’s been showing.” This may get ugly..

When the photo first released in Jan. 2016, Stevie J went nuts! He was not happy to say the least. Then, Joseline ended up getting pregnant with his child just months later, so you know tensions had to be at an all time high. Regardless of Stevie and Joseline’s involvement it always seemed like Rick was always a mystery since the scandalous photo, where he felt her up, made waves.

Stevie and Joseline were on and off all throughout 2016… well, mostly off. They even got into a nasty custody battle before their daughter, Bonnie Bella , 4 months, was born on Dec. 28, 2016. While their trials and tribulations are currently playing out on the sixth season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, it seems to be a different story on social media.

Just when we thought they were on terrible terms, Joseline and Stevie sparked rumors that they had reconciled in Feb. 2017. The two kept posting adorable photos together that made them look like they squashed their 2016 beef, which included a few phone calls to the police. They were even spotted out together as recent as March 13. So, what’s really going on here? We’ll have to see it all play out every Monday when L&HHATL airs on Vh1!

