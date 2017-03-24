John Legend Robbed Of $31K In Clothes & Accessories — He Reveals What Went Down

FameFlyNet

The only thing worse than having an airline lose your luggage, is someone stealing it. John Legend was robbed of lavish clothes and accessories at JFK on Mar. 24, adding up to a staggering $31,000! Here’s how it went down, according to the singer.

Hollywood is experiencing a serious crimewave. Phones are being hacked into, nude videos are leaking online, and now, some people are targeting celebrity’s luggages. Poor John Legend, 38, was robbed at JFK airport on Mar. 24, leaving him $31,ooo short. Inside his luggage were a pair of VERY expensive green and white gem cuff links valued at $30,000, clothes estimated to be about $500, and a pair of eyeglasses for an additional $500, according to TMZ. Talk about a rough landing!

According to the “All Of Me” singer, a Delta greeter accidentally left his luggage on the cart instead of immediately handing it off to him. That’s when a man charged for it and ran off. “The bag was taken because it was left unattended,” tweeted John. Luckily, the thief didn’t get very far thanks to a heavy amount of camera surveillance! “Airport police caught the man who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag.” The primary suspect is believed to be Agustin Hilario, 64, who was handcuffed by the cops at the scene and later had his mugshot taken.

Despite popular belief that Agustin was John’s livery driver, he confirmed via Twitter that that’s “not true.” “We use a trusted car service and they did not rob us,” he added. Agustin, described as a “cabbie hustler” by the NY Daily News, has a record of illegal activity around airports. He was arrested multiple times in the past for illegally picking up cab fares. Agustin is so well known to authorities in the area, that they actually called his personal CELL PHONE number after he was identified on camera surveillance and told him to bring the bag back. Definitely not a smooth criminal!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you so relieved that John’s luggage was found and returned to him?!

