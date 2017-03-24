Healthcare Bill Gets Pulled: Is Planned Parenthood Safe Now?

REX/Shutterstock

We can all breathe a little bit easier knowing the GOP’s Trumpcare was pulled aside on Mar. 24. Obamacare is alive and well for the ‘foreseeable future,’ but what does this mean for Planned Parenthood? Are they off the chopping block? Read on to find out!

After months of anxiety, anticipation, and ruthless nail-biting, the vote to repeal Obamacare was postponed by Donald Trump, 70, himself on Mar. 24. The President’s controversial Trumpcare plan fell flat on its face during a disastrous meeting in Washington D.C, making today huge victory for liberals and Democrats across the country. House speaker Paul Ryan was forced to admit that Obamacare is here to stay for the “foreseeable future,” which is also great news for Planned Parenthood. Based off PP’s Twitter, it sounds like the organization is OFF the chopping block!

The good news is: They can still come to Planned Parenthood. #IStandWithPP https://t.co/2NixyI1Rq9 — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) March 24, 2017

“Oh the irony that Trump and Ryan have no plan B,” one Twitter user wrote upon hearing the news of Trumpcare’s flop. Planned Parenthood, being the witty non-profit organization that it is, re-tweeted that post with a hilarious caption of their own, “The good news is — they can still come to Planned Parenthood.” THAT’S A MAJOR ZINGER! Unsurprisingly, Trump isn’t taking today’s outcome very well as he was unable to close the deal he’d been working so hard on since the 2016 election. Of course he blamed the House Democrats for his defeat, claiming they would have voted against anything he put forward.

Democrats definitely weren’t in favor of Trumpcare, and for GOOD REASON! If the GOP plan had passed today, it would have cut ten essential health benefits for all Americans. They are outpatient care, emergency room trips, in-hospital care, pregnancy, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance abuse disorder services, prescription drugs, rehabilitative services, lab tests, preventive services, and pediatric services. Needless to say Trumpcare would have been a disaster for everyone, but especially women.

