Who said the twerking trend is over? Iggy Azalea is bringing back bouncing butts in a big way with her crazy new video for ‘Mo Bounce.’ We’ve got the the rapper with all of her booty shaking action, right here.

Welcome back Iggy Azalea! After taking a hiatus from music following her heartbreaking split from Nick Young, the 26-year-old is back in a big way with a new video for her song “Mo Bounce.” The tune is an anthem to twerking and boy is there plenty of it in the new vid, from the rapper shaking her giant booty to a team of dancers equally skilled at shaking their thangs! She used exotic Hong Kong as her setting, showing off the city’s impressive high-rise skyline at night where she dances in front of a fleet of luxury cars.

The rapper doesn’t kick in her moves until about halfway through the video, instead looking fierce while mouthing the lyrics in a series out outfits ranging from skin-tight jeans and a tee to sexy bodysuits that show off her amazing curves. She even flashes plenty of underboob in one look as the video gets racier as it goes along, ending up in a neon twerkfest featuring Iggy and her crew.

“Mo Bounce” is the second single off of Azalea’s upcoming album entitled Digital Distortion which was supposed to come out in the summer of 2016 until her personal life blew up. She discovered that then-fiance Nick, 31, had been cheating on her after he impregnated his baby mama Keonna Green with their second child. She returned to her native Australia where she went on become a judge on that country’s The X Factor. Now that she’s moved past her heartbreak, it’s time to get her music career back on track! She just released the first single “Can’t Lose” featuring Lil Uzi Vert on March 3 and now we’ve got her catchy “Mo Bounce.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Iggy’s new video for “Mo Bounce?” Do you think it will be her big comeback song?