‘Dancing With The Stars’ Gleb Savchenko & Elena Samodanova Expecting Baby No. 2

REX/Shutterstock

‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Gleb Savchenko is about to cha-cha-cha his way into fatherhood. That’s right guys, the hunky veteran is expecting baby number two with wifey Elena Samodanova, and we’ve got all the details on her bombshell pregnancy!

Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars is a gift that keeps on giving. Only one episode deep, the show has already given fans a love story, killer dance moves, and a surprise pregnancy. Professional dancers Gleb Savchenko, 33, and Elena Samodanova are expecting baby number two. Any guesses on the gender? Give up? OK, we’ll tell you. They’re having another GIRL! “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing,” the Russian hottie gushed to E!. “I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

Gleb, who is currently competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy with dancing partner Erika Jayne, seriously couldn’t hide his excitement. Before coming clean to the media, the hunk spilled the beans to Erika from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and made her promise not to tell a soul until he was ready. With baby number two on the way, Gleb has even more motivation than ever before to win the grande prize (and bragging rights). His and Erika’s score fell somewhere in the middle on Mar. 23, so they’ll have to pick up their game next week!

In the meantime, let’s shift our focus to another (alleged) DWTS couple. Sharna Burgees and Bonner Bolton busted right out the gate with hot dance moves and even hotter chemistry — but are they really dating? While they would certainly make one insanely attractive duo, Sharna sadly confirmed that they’re “not together” like that. Actions definitely speak louder than words, though, and judging by their steamy PDA both on and off the dance floor, there’s a good chance that something romantic might develop!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you so thrilled that Gleb and Elena are growing their family?!

