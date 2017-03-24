Obama & Hillary Clinton Laugh In Hilarious Memes After Healthcare Bill Gets Pulled

REX/Shutterstock

Oops! President Trump had his first official ‘big league’ fail in his first 100 days in the White House on March 24, and the internet is having a field day! After he shockingly postponed his Obamacare repeal, hilarious memes and tweets flooded the internet and you have to see them!

After Donald Trump, 70, postponed his “huge” health care bill that he promised would wipe out Obamacare, on March 24, the internet roared with laughter. Funny tweets and memes poured in while Speaker Paul Ryan, 47, and Trump gave their post-cancellation speeches, and the internet really outdid themselves this time! Check out the viral posts, below!

Text from Mr Obama: "We just got the news that Trump's healthcare bill has been withdrawn. DYING! LOLZ!" #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/eesHq9RYwF — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) March 24, 2017

Trump and Ryan basically Rick Rolled each other. pic.twitter.com/2vavTFmAfz — David Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) March 24, 2017

Please RT jus to remind House Republicans they spent 7 years making promises they couldn't fulfill 🤔 #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/yjHdeMIbXi — Tilly (@TillyWuzherre) March 24, 2017

The defeat of the disastrous Trump-Ryan health care bill is a major victory for working families and everyone who stood up in opposition. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 24, 2017

Turns out this was all a big misunderstanding. Trump told Ryan he wanted to retweet, not retreat. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2017

Stalled travel ban. Wire-tap lie revealed. Investigation on Russia ties. Health-care debacle. Trump must be getting really tired of winning. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 24, 2017

All those Trump supporters are probably happy they can still go to the doctor. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) March 24, 2017

By Trump requesting that the healthcare bill be pulled by Ryan, means that the House of Republican leaders felt as thought they didn’t have enough support to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Ryan actually warned Trump that there was not enough Republican votes in favor of the American Healthcare Act, so Trump gave it the axe.

Now, as a result, Obamacare will live on until the Trump White House can figure out a way to get what they want. In a speech after he pulled the bill, Trump said that Obamacare would remain and that it was just going to crash and burn in 2017. Optimistic, right?

“We couldn’t get one Democratic vote and we were a little bit shy, very little, but it was still a little bit shy, so we pulled it,” Trump told The Washington Post. “The Democrats [are] to blame… I’ve been saying for years that the best thing is to let Obamacare explode and then go make a deal with the Democrats and have one unified deal. And they will come to us, we won’t have to come to them, after Obamacare explodes,” he argued. The President also admitted that he does not blame Ryan for the epic White House fail. Now, Trump says he will concentrate on tax reform

