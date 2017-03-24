Christina El Moussa Reveals ‘Inspiring’ Secrets On How She Coped With Split

REX Shutterstock

Christina El Moussa is trying her hardest to get through her emotional split with Tarek. After their nasty breakup played out in the public eye, she’s finally found ‘life-changing’ ways to deal with her ‘stress’ and other feelings. You have to see her shocking coping secrets.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” Christina El Moussa, 33, told PEOPLE, March 23. The Flip or Flop star has taken to working out as her coping mechanism and she actually uses a combination of different things to calm down her emotions. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she revealed. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.” Wow.

One of the most important parts of her yoga practice? — Meditation. “I love it so much, it’s inspired me to take a trip to Bali this summer,” she admitted. “I can’t wait!” That’s incredible!

Another coping method of Christina’s has been Orangetheory Fitness. She told the site that she’s been taking circuit-based classes and she’s “totally hooked.” The circuit is a combination of running and weight training which is the perfect “challenge” for her. “And, it helped to get me in the best shape of my 30s!” We must say, Christina has NEVER looked better!

The mother-of-two — Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 16 months — showed off her insanely fit body while posing with her daughter for a photo shoot with L*Space’s Mommy & Me line, “Little L” — released on March 23. She rocked a sexy purple bikini that showcased her incredibly toned tummy and we’re officially ready to hit the gym after seeing her amazing photos!

Christina is obviously doing much better now since she and Tarek decided to separate after seven years of marriage. The two announced their separation on Dec. 12, 2016, after news leaked that they had an explosive incident at their Orange County home just months before. An altercation between the two went down and involved a gun in May 2016. However, Tarek later explained that he has a legal license to carry the gun and no violence occurred.

Fans held out hope for the couple until Tarek filed for legal separation from Christina on Jan. 10, 2017. The former couple wed in 2009, and said that they will continue to co-parent and work together on their hit show, Flip or Flop.

