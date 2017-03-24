Christina El Moussa Dating New Mystery Man? Enjoys Date Night At Hockey Game

Courtesy of E!

Ooh la la! Christina El Moussa enjoyed a date with a mystery man on March 23, and the two had a blast at the Anaheim Ducks game! The ‘Flip Or Flop’ star called it quits with Gary Anderson, so has another lucky bachelor swooped her up?!

Christina El Moussa, 33, is one hot commodity! The stunning Flip or Flop star, who recently split with contractor Gary Anderson, was reportedly spotted on a date with a mystery man at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game on March 23. The pair sat rink-side on the glass and stayed until the very end of the game, according to E! News. “She was in a really good mood,” the eyewitness revealed. “They were standing together, clapping alone and with everyone else.” She’s living it up!

Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, have been doing their best to move on, as both HGTV stars revealed they were in new relationships after their split. Christina started a romance with kitchen contractor Gary, while Tarek began dating their nanny, Alyssa Logan. However, both relationships came to an end within a matter of months. Fans are already wondering if another lucky bachelor has come to claim Christina’s heart and time will tell!

Luckily, Christina appears to be in a pretty good place with her ex Tarek right now, as they adjust to co-parenting their kids. Even though it’s a new dynamic, “We’re doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great,” she revealed to E! News during the All-Star Chef Classic at L.A. Live. “Like I said, the kids are happy, so everyone’s doing really well.”

Christina’s outing comes shortly after she showed off her bikini body! The reality star looked like a total blonde bombshell on March 22 as she prepared for a backyard photo shoot at her home wearing nothing but a teeny two-piece! Christina posed with her adorable new grey French bulldog pup Cash and 6-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa. It’s great to see them so happy!

