Chris Brown Drops Racy New Track ‘Privacy’: Trying To Tempt Rihanna?

Chris Brown dropped a fire new song on March 24, and we can’t help but think he might be trying to get Rihanna’s attention with his racy lyrics! Listen to the new track ‘privacy’ for yourself, here.

Is it hot in here, or is it just Chris Brown’s new song “Privacy”? The 27-year-old hip hop star dropped a sultry new song on March 24, and as always it’s sexy, catchy and very, VERY naughty. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ‘PRIVACY.’

#PRIVACY! Request at radio and stream now! 🚀 A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 24, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

The song comes out just one week after Chris re-followed his ex Rihanna on Instagram, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the two got back in contact via text. We even hear that Rihanna is considering dating him again if he works on some of his problems. However, this song makes us think Chris is trying to get RiRi back ASAP.

For example, when he says “you know I kinda like it, when you make me work for it,” we wonder if he’s low-key referencing Rihanna’s chart-topping 2016 song “Work.” He also says “I don’t really give a f*ck what a hater say ‘Cause you fine, baby And it’s alright ’cause you’re all mine.” HollywoodLife.com learned that Rih’s friends have been begging her to stay away from him. Are those the haters he’s talking about?! Plus, when he says “stop runnin’ from this dIck, I ain’t ’bout to let you slide this time,” is he talking about not letting her get away again?!

Here are all of the naughty, sexy lyrics:

[Verse 1]

I need your body in ways

That you don’t understand but I’m losing my patience

‘Cause we’ve been going over and over again

Girl, I just wanna take you home and get right to it

Know I gotta kiss it, baby

Give it to me, we can take it inside now

You know that I just wanna make love

Want you to scream and shout

And baby, when I’m deep in it now

I’ma slow it down, ’cause ain’t no speed limit

When we’re moving at the speed of sound

We gon’ turn all the way up when the lights down

Why your pussy so damn good, miss lady?

Go and put that booty up, baby, one on one

You know I’ma go crazy when your legs in the air

You know your panties never getting in the way

You know I kinda like it, when you make me work for it

[Chorus]

Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt

Get that ass in the bed, I’ma lock the door

Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka (boom, boom)

We don’t need nobody watching us (yikes!)

No eyes but your eyes

Ain’t nobody here but you and me

Licking your private parts (Boom shakalaka, hahaha)

And I know you love your privacy

[Verse 2]

You don’t need a shower, you already wet

Know that p*ssy power, telling me I ain’t ready yet

I say, “F*ck it,” face my fears, baby

When I lick it, I put tears in it

Put my face in it, eat it like a dinner date

You know I love foreplay, 12 play, everything

Know my lovin’ don’t change

I don’t really give a f*ck what a hater say

‘Cause you fine, baby

And it’s alright ’cause you’re all mine, baby, ooh, hoo

Girl, I’ma let you get crazy

[Verse 3]

Baby, I promise I won’t tell nobody

Just long as you let me hit it like every night

I could give a f*ck ‘bout the club, ’cause that p*ssy tight

Do a split on it, drop it, baby, show you right

I’ma split your weave and you askin’ me to stay the night

Whipped cream on your t*tties, then you suckin’ on my d*ck with ice

Oh my God, oh my God, my b*tch get me right

Ain’t gotta pay for that p*ssy, my d*ck can change your life

I’m tired of missionary, wanna see you on your face

Put that *ss up in the air, I’m lovin’ how that p*ssy taste

Damn, on your side, on your side

Stop runnin’ from this d*ck, I ain’t ’bout to let you slide this time

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the new song? Is it about RiRi? Let us know!

