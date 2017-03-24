Chris Brown Drops Racy New Track ‘Privacy’: Trying To Tempt Rihanna?

Chris Brown dropped a fire new song on March 24, and we can’t help but think he might be trying to get Rihanna’s attention with his racy lyrics! Listen to the new track ‘privacy’ for yourself, here.
Is it hot in here, or is it just Chris Brown’s new song “Privacy”? The 27-year-old hip hop star dropped a sultry new song on March 24, and as always it’s sexy, catchy and very, VERY naughty. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ‘PRIVACY.’
The song comes out just one week after Chris re-followed his ex Rihanna on Instagram, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the two got back in contact via text. We even hear that Rihanna is considering dating him again if he works on some of his problems. However, this song makes us think Chris is trying to get RiRi back ASAP.
For example, when he says “you know I kinda like it, when you make me work for it,” we wonder if he’s low-key referencing Rihanna’s chart-topping 2016 song “Work.” He also says “I don’t really give a f*ck what a hater say ‘Cause you fine, baby And it’s alright ’cause you’re all mine.” HollywoodLife.com learned that Rih’s friends have been begging her to stay away from him. Are those the haters he’s talking about?! Plus, when he says “stop runnin’ from this dIck, I ain’t ’bout to let you slide this time,” is he talking about not letting her get away again?!
Here are all of the naughty, sexy lyrics:
[Verse 1]
I need your body in ways
That you don’t understand but I’m losing my patience
‘Cause we’ve been going over and over again
Girl, I just wanna take you home and get right to it
Know I gotta kiss it, baby
Give it to me, we can take it inside now
You know that I just wanna make love
Want you to scream and shout
And baby, when I’m deep in it now
I’ma slow it down, ’cause ain’t no speed limit
When we’re moving at the speed of sound
We gon’ turn all the way up when the lights down
Why your pussy so damn good, miss lady?
Go and put that booty up, baby, one on one
You know I’ma go crazy when your legs in the air
You know your panties never getting in the way
You know I kinda like it, when you make me work for it
[Chorus]
Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt
Get that ass in the bed, I’ma lock the door
Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka (boom, boom)
We don’t need nobody watching us (yikes!)
No eyes but your eyes
Ain’t nobody here but you and me
Licking your private parts (Boom shakalaka, hahaha)
And I know you love your privacy
[Verse 2]
You don’t need a shower, you already wet
Know that p*ssy power, telling me I ain’t ready yet
I say, “F*ck it,” face my fears, baby
When I lick it, I put tears in it
Put my face in it, eat it like a dinner date
You know I love foreplay, 12 play, everything
Know my lovin’ don’t change
I don’t really give a f*ck what a hater say
‘Cause you fine, baby
And it’s alright ’cause you’re all mine, baby, ooh, hoo
Girl, I’ma let you get crazy
[Verse 3]
Baby, I promise I won’t tell nobody
Just long as you let me hit it like every night
I could give a f*ck ‘bout the club, ’cause that p*ssy tight
Do a split on it, drop it, baby, show you right
I’ma split your weave and you askin’ me to stay the night
Whipped cream on your t*tties, then you suckin’ on my d*ck with ice
Oh my God, oh my God, my b*tch get me right
Ain’t gotta pay for that p*ssy, my d*ck can change your life
I’m tired of missionary, wanna see you on your face
Put that *ss up in the air, I’m lovin’ how that p*ssy taste
Damn, on your side, on your side
Stop runnin’ from this d*ck, I ain’t ’bout to let you slide this time
HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the new song? Is it about RiRi? Let us know!
