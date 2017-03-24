Courtesy of Instagram

March Madness is one of the greatest sporting events there is! While HollywoodLife.com IS covering all of the NCAA action, we thought we would treat you to a celebrity edition of the epic tourney! SO, get your bracket here and vote on celebs like Kanye West, Taylor Swift and more!

What better way to celebrate March Madness than an exciting celebrity bracket?! So, take a break from your NCAA bracket, and join HollywoodLife.com for our annual March Madness celebrity face-off!

We’ve split up your favorite celebs into four conferences: (1) Slay, (2) Real, (3) Fierce, and (4) Swag.

Below: you will be able to cast 16 votes for the first round of your bracket; you will have until Sunday, March 26 at 10 PM ET to cast your votes before the polls close and we move on to round two! After you’ve voted, you can access your bracket at the bottom of this post!

Beyonce Vs. Khloe Kardashian

Drake Vs. Nina Dobrev

Kim Kardashian Vs. Nicki Minaj

Jennifer Lopez Vs. Harry Styles

Dove Cameron Vs. Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez Vs. Miley Cyrus

Nick Jonas Vs. Chris Pratt

Gigi Hadid Vs. North West

Kylie Jenner Vs. Chris Brown

Taylor Swift Vs. Rihanna

Zayn Malik Vs. Cameron Dallas

Kristen Stewart Vs. Blac Chyna

Justin Bieber Vs. Kendall Jenner

Liam Hemsworth Vs. Katy Perry

Kanye West Vs. Milo Ventimiglia

Emma Watson Vs Remy Ma

YES — You’ve officially cast your votes for the first round of HollywoodLife.com‘s celebrity edition of March Madness! Now, be sure to check back to this very post on Sunday, March 24, at 10 PM ET, when the polls close; that is when you will be able to see the results of all 16 polls. Be sure to keep up with your HL bracket!

As for how the rest of the celeb tournament will go — Stay tuned for the start of round TWO on March 27!

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Round Three: March 30

Final Four: April 3

Final: April 6

HollywoodLifers, what other celebs do you think should face-off? Tell us below!

