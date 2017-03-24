Alyssa Milano & More Celebrities Celebrate After Trump Pulls Healthcare Bill

REX/Shutterstock

Alyssa Milano and more stars heard about the implosion of Trumpcare on March 24, and many celebrated on social media. Donald Trump pulled his healthcare bill before it was shot down and people couldn’t believe it. Check out their epic reactions!

President Donald Trump, 70, dealt with a hard hit to his new administration on March 24, after he failed to secure enough votes to get his Trumpcare bill past the House. He decided to pull the bill from a vote for the second and final time. Many stars were thrilled over his crushing defeat, since they didn’t support his new plan, and also didn’t appreciate how much he bad-mouthed Obamacare. Rosie Perez, 52, tweeted, “No time to gloat. Time to thank #electedofficials who would not vote yes #Trumpcare. Time to act #nonpartisan & fix not repeal #Obamacare.”

No time to gloat. Time to thank #electedofficials who would not vote yes #Trumpcare. Time to act #nonpartisan & fix not repeal #Obamacare. https://t.co/F8A8KjADYz — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 24, 2017

Found outside Trump Tower! pic.twitter.com/n8l4BWaPWs — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 24, 2017

Today.. seniors, women, working class, poor, children, mentally ill & addicted.. won. The rich, insurance/ drug industry & Trump.. lost. pic.twitter.com/RQOzkAiklV — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 24, 2017

Yup. And that's really saying something: This Is Donald Trump's Worst Day as President – GQ https://t.co/6m5UrTuuMI — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) March 24, 2017

and: #trumpcare , the last in a long line of #trump failures. i'd almost feel badly for him if he weren't a racist, misogynist he-devil. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 24, 2017

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Drew Carey, 58, added, “Yup. And that’s really saying something: This Is Donald Trump’s Worst Day as President.” Filmmaker Michael Moore, 62, addressed what would have happened, had the bill been passed. “Insurance companies would no longer be required by law 2 cover pregnancy, pediatrics, ER visits, ambulances, outpatient, drugs,” he tweeted. Actress Bette Midler, 71, even expressed how she felt about the news, while showing off her sense of humor.

Republicans reportedly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, minutes before a planned vote. Paul Ryan, 47, addressed reporters, saying, “This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard. All of us, myself included, will need time to reflect how we got to this moment, what we could have done to do it better.” House Republican leaders felt they lacked the support to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which means that Obamacare will now remain in place.

“What would be very good…if the Democrats, when [Obamacare] explodes, which is will soon, if they got together with us, and got a real health care bill. I’d be totally open to it,” President Trump said during his Oval Office news conference. After he postponed his Obamacare repeal, hilarious memes and tweets were shared on social media, and we’re sure this isn’t the end of it!

