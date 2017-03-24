Bella Thorne Flashes Major Underboob While Posing Topless In Racy New Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Happy Friday, everyone — here’s another incredibly sexy picture of Bella Thorne. This time the actress-turned model left very little to the imagination, flashing major underboob in nothing but a tight pair of sweatpants. Check it out and try not to drool!

Remember when Bella Thorne, 19, used to a oh-so-sweet-and-innocent Disney star? Those days are long gone! Sure she’s still sweet, but these days the model is flaunting her toned body as if it were going out of style. Taking to Snapchat on a Friday afternoon, Bella pushed out her booty in a tight pair of sweatpants, arched her bare back towards the camera, and flaunted MAJOR underboob! You’ve got to love the star’s level of body confidence! Plus, aren’t clothes overrated?

Bella sure seems to think so! The blue-haired beauty has been leaving less and less to the imagination in recent weeks, even channeling one of the biggest sex symbols in the world — MARILYN MONROE. In a steamy photoshoot, Bella threw on a platinum blonde wig, wrapped herself up in white bed sheets, and once again arched her back like a total goddess. It wouldn’t be a Marilyn moment without flirtatiously placing her finger on her lips and giving sizzling bedroom eyes.

No stranger to wowing fans across the globe with her nearly-nude photos, Bella might have sent out a subliminal message to an ex-boyfriend in the process. Do you know who? It might be Gregg Sulkin! The couple have been O-V-E-R since last year, but a throwback photo of Bella in a skimpy bikini has fans speculating that she’s tempting him, and maybe missing him. But that’s not all! Fans could see tiny pixels of her camera roll in the screenshot, and some of them look like Bella hanging out with Gregg. We could speculate over her love life FOR-EVER, but everyone knows she doesn’t stay in one place for very long.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Bella’s topless picture? Sexy or raunchy?

