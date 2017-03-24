Bella Thorne Goes Topless Channeling Marilyn Monroe In Bed For Red-Hot Photo Shoot

Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! Bella Thorne turned up the heat and channeled Marilyn Monroe for a red-hot photo shoot, sharing a smoldering pic on March 24. The ‘Famous in Love’ actress embodied her inner blonde bombshell, while posing topless underneath the sheets!

Bella Thorne, 19, posed topless for a sizzling photo shoot inspired by Hollywood siren Marilyn Monroe, and she shared a pic on March 24. The Famous in Love actress dressed up like the 50s icon, rocking a platinum bob and winged liner for the occasion. “The body is meant to be seen not all covered up” #marilynmonroe #flashback,” she captioned the Instagram post, showing her posing seductively while covered only by white bed sheets. It’s clear the sultry images are from a previous shoot, likely from Valentine’s Day. This time, she treated fans to a sexy full body pic!

Bella also treated her Snacpchat followers to another red-hot photo with her dark locks, and she showed off major side boob! The former Disney starlet is scheduled for an impressive eight projects during 2017, including her new series Famous in Love which is set for release April 18 on Freeform. She recently discussed why she’s so passionate about the show, explaining how it also showcases the downside of fame. “The problem with Hollywood is they want to change you, and tell you, ‘you’re not this. You’re not that.’ It’s like this whole big game,” Bella candidly shared.

The actress is reportedly on location in Manitoba, Canada filming the romantic flick Break My Heart 1000 Times with Richard Harmon and Dermot Mulroney. She’s been even taking to social media with videos of her doing her own makeup while on set. Meanwhile, Bella is never shy about showing off her hot bod to all her fans, recently sharing several gorgeous bikini clad snaps.

Bella is comfortable in her own skin, but she’s dealt with her fair share of haters on social media. “I used to be upset when I would see the comments,” she told Maxim during an interview in 2016. “But I’ve started to realize that they may be going out of their way to make people feel bad about themselves because they have their own insecurities.” Bella’s not letting anyone dull her shine!

HollywoodLifers, are you digging this look on Bella? Let us know!

