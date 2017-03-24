Awkwafina Reveals How She Bonded With ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast & Talks Hit Web Series ‘Tawk’

Awkwafina has arrived, and she’s demanding your attention. HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with the star about the new season of her web series, working on ‘Ocean’s Eight,’ and how the cast became a family while on set!

Awkwafina, 28, was cast alongside Sandra Bullock, 52, Cate Blanchett, 47, Sarah Paulson, 42, Mindy Kaling, 37, Rihanna, 29, Anne Hathaway, 34, and Helena Bonham Carter, 50, in the highly-anticipated, all-female Ocean’s Eight. HollywoodLife.com talked to Awkwafina about the movie and her character, Constance, a true New Yorker whom she said is “someone that I really love and that I’ll always bear a part of me for the rest of my life.”

We asked what it was like working with everyone from Oscar winners to singers to fellow comedians. “I think the most stress and the most kind of like paranoia I had was before I actually even met them,” she said. “It was in the days before where I was waking up and being like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to say something weird, and they’re going to think I’m weird. And I’m going to be weird, and it’s going to get really awkward.’ But I mean, on set I was actually humbled by how humble they are. It kind of turned into a very small family. They were so warm, and they were so welcoming, and I just felt safe with them. More so than I ever thought that I would. I remember reading some crazy rumors like we fight a lot — there was none of that. We were like a bunch of little kids screaming, laughing, making dirty jokes. It was like we were a small family. Everyone thinks they’re like A-listers, and they are, but they’re human. As the most irrelevant one on the cast, I was really, really surprised by how much they just made me feel like I was their equal. I’m very grateful for that.”

Season 5 of Tawk, Awkwafina’s late-night talk show series, is currently streaming on Verizon’s Go90. The show is everything you could ever want out of a show — funny, smart, and hilariously awkward. We talked to Awkwafina about the new season and how it compares to the previous ones.

“Well, I think this season is going to be different than the rest of seasons mostly because I think we have all of our sh*t together,” she said. “This season visually is going to be very strong. We have an insane roster of guests. I think what’s fun about it is you’re definitely going to see them be uncomfortable, but you’re not going to see them be like just like normal, plasticky. I’m not just going to generalize questions for them. I’m definitely putting them in weird situations, but not to the point of where the audience feels weird.”

The actress, comedian, and rapper extraordinaire has had some pretty incredible guest stars from SNL’s Pete Davidson, 23, to Jamie Chung, 33. But as the show continues, she reveals what exactly she’s looking for in guest star. “My dream for Tawk [which is produced by the production company Astronauts Wanted] is to not go bigger, it’s actually to find the people who are going to be that next thing,” she continued. “What we’ve done so far, if you look at all our guests, we’ve pretty much hand-picked the generation of young comics, young writers, young actors, the people who are going to be running stuff later. So I think that’s what we look for when we try and sign guests… like, the next person.”

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite thing about Awkwafina? Are you excited for Ocean’s 8? Let us know!