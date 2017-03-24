REX/Shutterstock

SO fetch! Amanda Seyfried has officially given birth to her 1st child — a (mean) girl — and we can only imagine how thrilled she & her husband must be about welcoming their bundle of joy! We just know the actress, who has been looking forward to motherhood, will make an amazing mom. Get all the exciting details here!

Congratulations to Amanda Seyfried, 31, and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, 40! The adorable pair became first-time parents when the actress gave birth to the couple’s first child — a girl — her rep told E! News, and we are SO happy for the duo! After all, Thomas has gushed about Amanda’s impending motherhood before, saying that he’s so “excited” to be parenting with her. Aw!

#TheLastWord with @annjewellee A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:45am PST

And while we’re super happy for the new parents, no one’s more psyched about than new dad Thomas! In fact, early in February, the actor appeared on Harry Connick Jr.‘s talk show, revealing he couldn’t wait to officially start a family with his now-wife. “[Amanda’s] incredible,” Thomas told the show’s host. “I couldn’t be more proud of her for who she is as a mom already. I’m more excited to be a father with Amanda as my partner than I’ve ever been about anything in my entire life.” How sweet is THAT?

The new dad continued, “I spend a lot of my time looking at this bump that’s growing inside of her and just thinking, like, looking and talking to that child and going, ‘You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mom like this.'” Amanda revealed her first pregnancy back in November when she showed up to the Givenchy press launch for the brand’s new Live Irrésistible fragrance.

And while the star, who’s a spokesmodel for the company, didn’t officially announce her bun in the oven, she was clearly sporting a baby bump underneath her black mini Givenchy dress. You better believe she looked fierce too! Amanda and Thomas met on the set of the play The Way We Get By in 2015 and they began dating in early 2016. Later that year, in September, news broke of the pairs’ engagement! And now that they’re married, they officially have a family together — congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Amanda is now a mom? Congratulate her and Thomas below!

