This takes guts! ‘L&HH’s Yung Joc is totally manning up and apologizing for a vile Instagram rant against ex Karlie Redd. The ‘L&HH’ star is now saying he’s sorry after his own daughter called him out for acting foolish.

It takes a lot to sack up and tell the world you acted like an idiot, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Yung Joc is doing just that. He went on an expletive ridden rant on Instagram Mar. 22 after ex Karlie Redd, 38, claimed he liked to have her fingers inserted into a certain somewhere during sex. The 33-year-old refuted those claims in an f-bomb filled video, saying “I don’t play that gay s***,” and swore on his kids lives that, “You never put young fingers in my a**, b*tch.” He is now apologizing profusely for losing it after his own daughter told him that she was ashamed by what he did.

“My daughter happened to see my post and was like ‘Dad, why you talking like that?’ It took my daughter to tell me something like that to make me apologize to everyone who said, ‘Joc, you better than that,'” he revealed in an Instagram video Mar. 23. “But I am human and I want to say I apologize. I’m in a better space. I know better and with that being said, I love you,” he closed out his message to fans.

Earlier in the video he said, “You know, I want to take the time to say I’m human. I got out of my character yesterday, I definitely did. I let something get to me and you know what it is. It’s just certain things I don’t play about. To joke about one thing, but when you start falsely accusing and making accusations about me, or just a man period, that ain’t cool.”

Things got ugly after Joc made a swipe about Karlie’s new man Ceaser Emanuel, 37, owner of Black Ink Crew tattoo in NY. They’re in a “celibate” relationship while the L&HHATL star gets to know him deeper, but Joc made a comment comparing penis sizes, claiming Ceaser has a “needle.” That led to Karlie’s claims about where he liked her fingers and Yung Joc took it to the next level in the video where he lost it, calling her a “f***ing ho,” in addition to the other comments.

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Yung Joc for being man enough to apologize?