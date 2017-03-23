Timothy Caughman Stabbed To Death: 5 Things About The Innocent NYC Man

Courtesy of Twitter

James Jackson traveled to NYC from Baltimore with the specific intention of targeting black men, Manhattan detectives confirmed. His victim was Timothy Caughman, who died after James stabbed him in the chest and back on March 20. Get to know Timothy right here.

1. He made a living as a bottle collector

Timothy Caughman, 66, made his money by recycling bottles for cash. He was looking for cans and bottles on 36th street and 9th avenue in New York City just before midnight on March 20 when he was approached by James Jackson, who stabbed him in the chest and back with a sword. James was originally targeting another black man, who he had been following around the city, but revealed to police later that he stopped approaching that man because he got “spooked” by something.

2. He loved meeting celebrities

Timothy’s Twitter’ page was full of photos of himself with various celebrities, including Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and more. “can and bottle recycler, autograph collector in new york city and I would love to visit california,” his Twitter bio reads. “Im a good businessman.”

3. He fought hard to survive the stabbing

After James fled the scene, Timothy managed to make it to the Midtown South Precinct, just a block away. He was bleeding severely at this point, though, and although he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, he was unable to be saved.

4. He lived in transitional housing

Timothy resided in a transitional housing facility on W. 36th street, sources told New York Daily News. Transitional housing is a place for homeless people to stay, generally after they have suffered a crisis.

5. His killer admitted to the crime

Just over 24 hours after he killed Timothy, James went to the NYPD’s Times Square station and told cops, “I’m the person that you’re looking for.” He told them they “needed” to arrest him, confirmed he was a member of a white supremacist group, and revealed that he killed Timothy “out of a twisted rage against black men,” according to police. “It’s been over 10 years that he’s been harboring these feelings toward male blacks,” officials confirmed. James was charged with murder.

