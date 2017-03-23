Keith Palmer: 5 Things To Know About Police Officer Killed In London Terror Attack

LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE/HANDOUT/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Keith Palmer was patrolling Parliament when an unidentified attacker came at him with a knife and stabbed him to death in the London terror attack on March 22. The police officer is remembered fondly by those who knew him, and you can learn more about this heroic man right here.

1. He’s a longtime police officer

Keith Palmer, 48, had served for 15 years with the Metropolitan Police at the time of his death. He was unarmed when an attacker rammed people down on Westminster Bridge with a car, then invaded the Parliament, where Keith was stationed, with a knife on March 22. The 48-year-old was one of three innocent fatalities in the attack.

2. He served in the Royal Artillery

Before he became a police officer, Keith served in the British Army. James Cleverly, a member of Parliament, reminisced on their time together after learning of Keith’s tragic death. “I’ve known Keith for 25 years,” he tweeted. “We served together in the Royal Artillery before he became a copper. A lovely man, a friend. I’m heartbroken.”

3. Josh Gad knew him

Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad took to Instagram to recall an encounter with Keith just months before the attack. “[He] was he same officer who was so unbelievably kind and generous to us when we went to visit [Parliament] a few months ago,” the actor wrote. “I am sick with grief for all of the families today but particularly stricken knowing that somebody who was so personally kind to me and my friend could be murdered in such a senseless manner.”

4. He had a family

Keith was a married father, according to The Guardian, although his wife’s identity and number of children has not been confirmed.

5. He received a special moment of silence one day after his death

Fellow officers paid special tribute to Keith on March 23 by observing a minute of silence in his honor. The tribute happened at 9:33 a.m., which was in honor of Keith’s shoulder number, -933.

