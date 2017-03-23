Five Key Questions With ‘Wilson’ & ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Star Isabella Amara

REX/Shutterstock

Isabella Amara is a natural-born star, and it’s not just because she has been acting since she was 3 years old! The 18-year-old is taking the big screen by storm, starring alongside Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern in ‘Wilson,’ and prepping for a starring role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which hits theaters this summer. The hysterical and big-hearted actress answers 5 key questions!

1) Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern play your parents in Wilson. What was it like working with such big names?

Isabella: I learned very different things from the both of them. It was amazing. I had grown up watching both of them and I knew my parents really looked up to them, as well. That was actually really stressful for me. It was really anxiety provoking and I was thinking, “How am I going to hold myself up to them? How am I going to do this?” They’re such amazing actors and they take such time and detail with what they do, even in the smallest things. I was really worried about the whole process – just how I was going to amount to what they are. You’re only as strong as who you’re working with, I knew I had to be on my A-game for Wilson, even when the camera wasn’t on me. Just seeing Laura and Woody’s work ethics was phenomenal to me. I haven’t tried method acting, but I’ve seen Laura act and how detailed she is, from her gestures to the smallest reactions to thing, even how much thought she puts into her hair, her wardrobe, and I learned a lot from her in that sense, taking the little details. From Woody, I learned to just be free and let myself go with the character and be in the moment. He really taught me not to feel so stuck in the script. I always want to respect what the writer has given, but in the same sense, he really allowed me to learn to just have fun with it and not be so stressed and anxious about making sure I get this line right or I do this.

2) You’re so outgoing and bright! How did you tap in your dark, sassy character, Claire, who is a bit of a troublemaker?

Isabella: Claire is a side of me that I do have. There is a side of her that’s very charming, but at the same time, she can be very off-putting. She has a lot of pain to her and she’s really relatable in that sense. For me it was just pulling out a side of me that I really didn’t show people. I’m one of those people who love to help others and I love to make others feel happy. You can’t do that if you are the person who is constantly upset. I kinda had to let myself be vulnerable, which is weird for me. In real life, I’m not like that! I try to be happy! I really tapped into a darker side of me that I don’t usually let come out, but it was a lot of fun. It was a lot of spunk and a lot of, a good emotional therapy release. I really love that about acting. It can be so therapeutic for people.

3) What was it like seeing Wilson for the first time? What went through your mind?

Isabella: The first time I saw the film was at Sundance — which was crazy. I already had the nerves of being at Sundance and the premiere being a bit of my “coming out” party. Also, knowing that Logan Leerman, Shailene Woodley and Jon Hamm were in the audience watching, I was just thinking, “All of these people are going to see me who are great actors — this is insane!” I was so anxious. I came out of seeing the movie and Laura [Dern] asked me what I thought and I said, “I honestly don’t remember what happened.” I saw it again the other day and I thought it was really good. It was very sweet, charming and showed a lot about real life that other movies haven’t tapped that far into. It shows how people react to those who are real and honest out of fear of them.

4) As an 18-year-old, you have a lot of young girls looking up to you and wanting to learn from you. What do you have to say to girls your age about making it in the industry and staying true to yourself?

Isabella: I wouldn’t say to try to be like me! I think that’s the biggest issue right now. Everyone is trying to be like everyone else. You see so many girls trying so hard to just be this one specific person instead of just trying to be themselves! It really sucks having to live under that pressure of being something or someone that doesn’t come naturally to you. I would love to see a society where people at 100% accepted for who they are versus having to fit a certain size or style hair whatever. I’d like to see there be no standard! I want girls have more respect for themselves and faith in themselves. Just be happy.

5) What was it like filming a Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and working with Zendaya and Tom Holland?

Isabella: I learned a lot on that set! It’s very different being on a Marvel set than an indie, smaller film set. There are a lot of stunts, a lot of high-level security. I really enjoy being in these big blockbusters, and they allow me to be able to also enjoy a bit more creative freedom in the small indies I do. I made my best friend on the set of Spider-Man, Tom Holland and Zendaya were great to work with and is an amazing actor. I can’t wait to see how it comes out!

HollywoodLifers, you can catch Isabella Amara as Claire in Wilson and Sally in Spider-Man: Homecoming! She can also be spotted on CMT’s Nashville!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.