Beth Fukumoto: 5 Things To Know About GOP Leader Who Resigned To Join Democrats

Beth Fukumoto, a Republican representative in Hawaii, officially resigned from the GOP on March 22, and said that she plans to become a member of the Democratic Party. Here are five things to know about Beth!

Here’s everything you need to know about Beth Fukumoto, 33, who is a former member of the Hawaii Republican Party.

1. Though she was in the GOP, Beth has spoken out against President Donald Trump.

“There were many little girls watching [the election] who walked away believing that you can bully people and still win,” Fukumoto said on Feb. 2. She added that she had been criticized after participating in Honolulu’s Women’s March on Jan. 21, but would not stop speaking out against the bigotry and racism that the Republican Party has become associated with (mostly thanks to President Trump, 70).

We thought the postcards were slowing down … then these started coming in today … #ShePersisted A post shared by Beth Fukumoto (@bethfukumoto) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

2. She’s well educated.

Beth attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa and received a B.A. in American Studies with a minor in Sociology. She graduated with honors, and later received a M.A. in English from Georgetown University.

3. Beth is the youngest person to serve as the House Minority Leader.

She is also the youngest person to have served as the House Minority Floor Leader, as well as the Director of Research for the House Minority.

4. She officially announced her decision to leave the Republican party on March 22.

Take a look at her full letter of resignation right here.

5. Beth also voiced her plans to join the Democrats.

“Next, I’ll be seeking membership in the Democratic Party,” she tweeted on March 22. Watch her full announcement above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cool that Beth is switching parties like this? Tell us how you feel!