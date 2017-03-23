Gonzaga Vs. West Virginia Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

With Villanova’s surprise elimination from the NCAA Tournament, is Gonzaga the new favorite to win March Madness? The Bulldogs take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Sweet Sixteen matchup on March 23, so don’t miss a second when the game kicks off at 7:39 PM ET!

Granted, there are still three other No. 1 seeds left in the 2017 March Madness tournament, but with Villanova being bounced by Wisconsin in a surprise upset, it feels like anyone could run away with the NCAA title. One of those remaining No. 1s, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, will try to establish themselves as the heavy favorite when they challenge the West Virginia Mountaineers. One team will advance to the Elite Eight, while the other will go home.

It may be a case of déjà vu all over again, as West Virginia’s first two victories in the 2017 NCAA Tournament happened in Buffalo, New York. The last time this happened, in 2010, the team advanced to the Final Four, which has some members of the team hoping history repeats.

“Yeah, yeah, come on, Final Four,” Tarik Phillip, 23, of West Virginia, said to USA Today. “You knot it…We’re running right now. We’re running. And we’re going to make a run.” With their full-court pressure defense, the Mountaineers have forced 724 turnovers while committing only 442. No other team in the country has a better ratio.

This style of defense is not one that the Bulldogs have seen all year, according to 24/7 Sports, but ‘zaga might be too fast for “Press Virginia” to force a turnover. With an average time of 15.8 seconds per possession, it might be a case of an unstoppable force facing an immovable object. Gonzaga still enters the game as the overall favorite to win, but after seeing Duke, Villanova and Louisiana all eliminated by lower-seeded teams, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Bulldogs are sent back to Spokane, Washington with their tails between their legs.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Gonzaga will go all the way?

