Brazil Vs. Uruguay Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Gooooal! Two of CONMEBOL’s best teams clash in an epic World Cup qualifier on March 23, as Brazil takes on Uruguay. With a trip to Russia on the line, expect both teams to go crazy when the game kicks off at 7:00 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

Brazil doesn’t have much to worry about. They’re sitting on top of the Confederation Sudamericana de Futbol (aka CONMEBOL) table when it comes to 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Uruguay is second, but at four points behind, it’s a distant second. When these two meet for this match, it will be two of the world’s finest going head-to-head for that elusive win. Yet, raising the W might be harder than it seems for either squad.

All Brazil needs is a decent showing against Uruguay here and during their March 28 match against Paraguay. If they don’t lose either of these matches, then the five-time world champions will secure a spot in the 2018 World Cup, according to Goal.com. Easy right? Not according to Filipe Luis.

“We have the chance to qualify for the World Cup, but it will not be easy,” the 31-year-old Brazilian left back said. “We will be two very difficult matches. One is the most difficult so far, but we are in a great moment and capable of winning this game.”

It doesn’t help that Gabriel Jesus, 19, will miss this game due to a broken metatarsal bone (an injury the Manchester City star suffered during a Feb. 13 match against Bournemouth.) However, Uruguay is also without one of their star players, as Luis Suarez, 30, is suspended after getting a yellow card in Uruguay’s last World Cup qualifier against Chile.

If it seems like both teams are starting off at a disadvantage, Uruguay may have the edge according to Tim Vickey of ESPN FC. Uruguay’s national team is used to playing without La Liga’s scoring sensation, as Luis has missed numerous of games due to injuries and suspensions. Uruguay has a deep roster that they can use to replace Luis, while Brazil doesn’t have someone of similar talent to replace Gabriel.

Who do you think is going to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Brazil will walk away with the victory?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.