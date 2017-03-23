Arizona Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Sweet Sixteen Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time for the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ and these two teams are ready to dance. The Arizona Wildcats will face the Xavier Musketeers on March 23 in a March Madness showdown. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

With the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament final happening at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Wildcats would love to compete for the championship in front of their home state crowd. However, they need to get by the Xavier Musketeers first. If the ‘Cats sleep on Xavier, the only way they’ll get to the title game is if they buy a ticket.

The No. 2-seeded Arizona almost ended up like Duke, Villanova and the rest of the NCAA March Madness upsets. While playing the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second round, the Cats couldn’t break away. Saint Mary’s led at the half, and it looked like Arizona was going home. Then, Lauri Markkanen, 19, hit the gas, nailing a crucial 3-pointer that help extend Arizona’s lead to 61-55 with 3:29 remaining, per USA Today. From there, the ‘Cats were able to hold onto the lead and outlast the challenge from Saint Mary’s.

Xavier pulled off the impressive 91-66 victory over the Florida State Seminoles in the second round, putting a smile on Bill Murray’s face. The 66-year-old comedy icon’s son, Luke, is an assistant coach for XU, and Bill was seen in the crowds of the opening round win over Orlando.

Now, Arizona will travel to San Jose to face Xavier. For coach Sean Miller, 28, it’s another chapter in the Wildcats growing rivalry with the Musketeers. It’s the second time in three years that these two teams face off in the Sweet 16, with Sean going up against his former assistant, Chris Mack, 47. Sean also has to deal with what seems to be a choking habit: Arizona has lost four times in the Elite Eight, including a heartbreaking 2008 defeat at the hands of Xavier.

“It’s been a while since we [first played them],” Ryan Reynolds, Arizona’s director of basketball operations, told USA Today. “Obviously we’re really close with Coach Mack. The players have all changed, so that helps. If we beat them, in a weird way, all of us are going to feel bad for them. If they beat us, they’re going to feel bad for us. You just have to deal with it. When you’re in the Sweet 16, everybody’s fighting for their life.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Arizona will go on to win the whole tournament? Or is it the year that Xavier succeeds in claiming the NCAA championship?

