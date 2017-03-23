Vanessa Hudgens Returning For ‘High School Musical 4?’ — ‘I Could Be A Teacher’

‘High School Musical 4’ is in the works, so what does this mean for the original cast? Vanessa Hudgens admits that she’s very ‘excited’ about the new movie and even said Gabriella Montez could be a teacher if she were to make an appearance! So, will she reprise her role?!

“I mean, I’m 28,” Vanessa Hudgens, 28, told E! News. “I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I’m still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I’m excited to see what they whip together.”

The new Disney Channel Original Movie will focus on a new class of East High Wildcats. Gabriella, Troy Bolton (Zac Efron), Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), Ryan Evans (Lucas Grabeel), Chad (Corbin Bleu), and Taylor (Monique Coleman) were the original class of Wildcats we fell in love with in the first 3 High School Musical movies.

While it doesn’t seem like Vanessa will return, Ashley, 31, and Lucas, 32, could easily make a cameo given one of the characters in the upcoming DCOM. Disney Channel is currently in the midst of casting for the movie and one of the characters, Campbell, is Troy Bolton 2.0 also happens to be Sharpay and Ryan’s cousin!

The original cast, minus Zac, 29, reunited on the Disney Channel to celebrate High School Musical’s 10-year reunion in 2016. “The fact that we did something that allowed kids the opportunity to express themselves is so cool,” Vanessa said. In a pre-taped message, Zac said High School Musical was “the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of.” Can we at least get an update on where Gabriella, Troy, Sharpay, and the rest of the gang are today? Come on, we’re all in this together!

HollywoodLifers, do you think any of the original cast will come back for High School Musical 4? Let us know your thoughts below!