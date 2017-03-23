Team USA Wins 2017 World Baseball Classic: Kills Puerto Rico In Final Showdown

REX/Shutterstock

What a game! Team USA and Puerto Rico battled it out hard to take home the 2017 World Baseball Classic title and ultimately the men from the U.S. came out on top with an 8-0 shutout. We’ve got the details on their first ever WBC championship!

Now THIS is how champions are made! Team USA and Puerto Rico gave it everything they had in the World Baseball Classic final game and the United States emerged victorious with their first ever title! The two teams fought it out at LA’s Dodgers Stadium Mar. 22 and the U.S. team made up of all MLB players slugged their way to a massive 8-0 shutout and world domination!

The U.S. started Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman, 25, on the mound in his third game of the WBC. He knew the Puerto Rican team well, as he also started Team USA’s second-round game against them Mar. 17. He absolutely slayed, taking the U.S. into the 7th inning with a 4-0 lead and only allowing one hit before retiring to a hero’s applause. By the top of the 8th the Team USA surged ahead 8-0, leaving the Puerto Ricans in the dust.

NY Mets right-hander Seth Lugo, 27 started for Puerto Rico and absolutely killed through some of MLB’s best batters despite being the Mets 5th placed starter. Unfortunately, he ended up getting pulled in the fourth after a base hit by Christian Yelich extended the U.S. lead to three with runners on first and second. Seven of his 12 outs were strikeouts, so he certainly got to showcase his talents.

Being in the finals was already a victory of sorts for the U.S. team, as this was the farthest our boys had ever made it in the worldwide tournament and they were so committed to bringing home the title under manager Jim Leyland. Puerto Rico made it all the way to the finals in 2013, only to lose to the Dominican Republic so their hopes were just as high to finally take home bragging rights.

The United States reached the WBC final for the first time EVER by beating Japan 2-1 on Mar. 21 during a rainy game where Brandon Crawford scored the go ahead run for Team USA in the eighth inning when Nobuhiro Matsuda mishandled Adam Jones‘ grounder to third. That error ended up putting the American team in the lead for good and they couldn’t have been happier to be playing for the WBC bragging rights on their own home turf. Puerto Rico made it into the final game after a dramatic battle against the Netherlands Mar. 20, where they finally came on out top 4-3 after 11 innings of play!

