The Queen Condemns ‘Awful Violence’ Following The Vicious Attack On UK Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II has released a statement surrounding the frightening attack in London, where a knife-wielding terrorist mowed down civilians on a bridge outside of the Parliament building and stabbed a police officer. Thank goodness the Royal Monarch was home, safe!

March 22, 2017 was an extremely scary day in London, England, when a terrorist ran a car into the Westminster Bridge, an area filled with tourists and locals right outside of Parliament, and then allegedly attacked a police officer and others with a knife. The attack resulted in the death of four people, including the police officer, and left more than 40 other people with severe injuries. The Queen of England, Elizabeth II, 90, has since spoken out about the incident and prayed for the safety of the Motherland.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip were planned to attend the opening of the newest Metropolitan Police Headquarters in London today, March 23, but have since cancelled their appearance. “Following the shocking events in Westminster, Prince Phillip and I are sorry that we will not be able to open the New Scotland Yard building as planned today, for very understandable reasons. I look forward to visiting at a later date,” the Queen’s statement began. “My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with those who have been affected by yesterday’s awful violence. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others.” Spoken like a true leader!

Following the attack, the gates to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen resides, were closed. Typically a hot tourist spot known for the changing of the guard ceremony, the Metropolitan Police advised everyone to remain on high-alert throughout the rest of the rainy, somber day. The Royal Standard flag was also flying on top of Buckingham Palace, signifying the queen is home. She currently does not have any travel plans.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police raided six addresses and confirmed they made 8 arrests in connection with the Westminster attack. This came shortly before ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre.

