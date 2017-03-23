FameFlyNet

Even a woman as strong as Teresa Giudice has her moments of vulnerability. With Melissa Gorga by her side, the ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star broke down in tears honoring her late mother in a beautiful seaside ceremony. See the touching pics, here!

The upcoming season of Real Housewives Of New Jersey is going to be a total heartbreaker! While filming an episode of season 8, Teresa Giudice, 44, honored her late mother Antonia in a picture perfect seaside ceremony. The reality star climbed onto a surfboard and carried a wreath of gorgeous white flowers out to sea on the coast of Florida on Mar. 22. As Teresa wept, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 38, comforted her and even shed tears of her own on the beach. Luckily, Teresa’s cast mates planned an activity that might have helped keep her mind off the tragedy…YOGA!

Two seasons ago when Teresa served time in jail (or “camp,” as she calls it), yoga turned out to be her saving grace and became one of her favorite hobbies. With the fellow real housewives, the mother-of-four pulled out her mat and flung her hips high into the air in Downward Facing Dog. OH — and you’ll never guess who joined in for a quick session! DANIELLE STAUB! That’s right guys, the season one villain who once had a table flipped on her in the middle of a restaurant is back for season 8, and it appears she’s finally buried the hatchet with Teresa.

The formerly incarcerated star has been through her fair share of ups and downs, but coming to terms with her mother’s death might be the hardest. Antonia died of natural causes at the age of 66 on Mar. 4. Both Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga honored their mother on social media in the days that followed. With the past put behind them, Teresa, Joe, and Melissa continue to support each other through the heartbreaking times. No one is coming between this family again!

HollywoodLifers, didn’t Teresa plan a lovely ceremony for her mother in Florida?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.