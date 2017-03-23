Sofia Richie & Lewis Hamilton Dating? — Fans Buzzing After Their Flirty Exchange

SplashNews, REX/Shutterstock

Hmm, do we have a hot new couple on our hands? It seems that Sofia Richie and Lewis Hamilton have a little something-something going on, and fans are totally catching onto their social media flirting!

Sofia Richie, 18, could have a new romance in the works. After a brief flight with Justin Bieber, then being linked to Cameron Dallas and Brooklyn Beckham, now it seems Lionel Richie‘s daughter has her eyes set on hunky Lewis Hamilton, 32. The British race car driver and the model (who is 14 years his junior) have been paying lots of attention to each other on Instagram lately!

When Lewis posted a very, very sexy shirtless selfie showing off his muscles and tattoos on his page on Wednesday, March 22, Sofia didn’t hesitate to leave a flirty comment. Her emoji of choice? The cute little monkey who is covering his eyes!

Goodnight from Melbourne 💪🏽🇦🇺 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

The best part? This isn’t the first time that Sofia and Lewis have been caught flirting. In January they were spotted attending a Paris Fashion Week show together, and a week later they reportedly had a sushi date at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Two dates in such a short time span? Sounds serious!

Before being linked up to Sofia, Lewis had another young, hot model on his mind: Kendall Jenner, 21. He’s also been reported to have romantic relationships with singers Rita Ora and Rihanna, as well as former Pussycat Dolls front-woman, Nicole Scherzinger. It would be great if both Sofia and Lewis were to finally settle down with one another, wouldn’t it? They make a super cute couple, that’s for sure!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Sofia and Lewis are a couple? If not, do you ship them to be together? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.