Sib Hashian: Boston Band Drummer Shockingly Dies In Concert After Collapsing On-Stage

REX Shutterstock

Sib Hashian has sadly died at the age of 67, after he abruptly collapsed while playing a show on March 22. The rocker was performing with his band, Boston on the Legends of Rock Cruise, when he suddenly fell to the stage floor. Get the devastating details here.

Anymore musician is gone too soon. Sib Hashian, drummer for the band Boston, has passed away at the age of 67 after he collapsed during a show on March 22, according to TMZ. No further details as to why he collapsed, or if he was ill at the time, have been disclosed.

Sib’s son, Adam, told the site that his father suddenly collapsed during the middle of Boston’s set on the Legends of Rock Cruise. tells. An eye witness told the site that CPR was performed on Sib and a defibrillator was used.

Our thoughts are with Sib’s family and friends during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.