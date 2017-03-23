Sia Looks Fresh-Faced & Happy In Rare Sighting Without Wig — See Pics

SplashNews

Now that’s a face we rarely see! Sia looked so stunning at the airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles when she was boarding a flight without her usual look. There was no black and white wig in sight!

Sia Furler, 41, should never wear that wig again! The “Chandelier” singer was spotted at LAX wearing very little makeup, keeping her natural blond hair down and straight, and looked so happy! She was wearing a casual beige cutoff sweatshirt with matching Kenzo track pants, and white sneakers. She was catching a flight to Dubai, where she has a concert Saturday night.

Of course this is newer thing for Sia, who for years has covered her face with a black and white wig. In 2015, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she just didn’t want to be “famous or recognizable.”

“If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” she’s explained. “Imagine the stereotypical, highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight, once a day, every day, day after day.”

She also revealed she had a dark past during an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and didn’t want to get any more attention. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way,” she told James Corden. “I thought, What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

