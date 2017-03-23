Sharna Burgess Finally Reveals Relationship With Bonner Bolton: Are They Dating?

Are they or aren’t they? The ‘DWTS’ buzz is ALL about the steamy chemistry between pro Sharna Burgess and her partner, Bonner Bolton — so one of them is setting the record straight once and for all.

Sharna Burgess, 31, has something she wants all Dancing With The Stars fans to know — and yes, it’s about her alleged romance with contestant Bonner Bolton, 29. While many fans and viewers are hopeful that their dance floor chemistry has made it’s way from their feet to their hearts, the pro-dancer told ET Online that that is simply not the case.

“We’re not together,” Sharna confirmed to the outlet, much to many fans dismay. “We obviously have great chemistry, we love working together and Bonner is an incredibly good-looking guy. I want to keep supporting him and working hard every week in the competition!”

Well, that’s a bummer, but at least we still have those sexy dances to look forward to every week! These two are sure to keep heating up the dance floor, especially if that insatiable chemistry stays put between them. However, it’s also fair to point out that so long as Bonner doesn’t get voted off — and with those moves, how could he? — there’s a chance that “working hard every week” could turn romantic. Hey, you can’t help who you are attracted to!

A source told the outlet, “Could that change for some crazy reason? Sure, but right now they are just dance partners and getting along great. They are just focusing on the competition and next week’s dance!” Well, we definitely can’t wait to see that next dance! Sharna and Bonner, we are totally rooting for you — in more ways than one.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — How do YOU feel about Sharna shutting down the rumors that she and Bonner are dating? Do you think there’s still a chance for these two? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.