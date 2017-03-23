Selena Gomez Returning To TV After Producing ‘13 Reasons Why’? This Is A ‘Launching Pad’

REX/Shutterstock

Five years after the finale of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ is Selena Gomez preparing to return to television? She’s a producer for a brand new Netflix show, and hinted that this move could be a ‘launching pad’ into a whole new venture for her!

She’s an actress and a singer, so fans are always wondering what Selena Gomez, 24, has in store for us next. Well, now, she can add ‘executive producer’ to her resume, as she worked behind the scenes on the upcoming Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, so the possibilities are practically endless when it comes to where her career may take her.

“I want to be a part of projects that have value, that really matter,” she told the New York Times. “And it’s really hard to do that. Sometimes I feel defeated. I’ll audition for a part that I feel very passionate about, meet with people, tell them I’m willing to go places. I think they think I won’t go there. To be honest, I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon for me. I think I look really young and image-wise, it’s difficult for people to grasp. But early on, my mom taught me that sometimes you just have to create those projects for yourself. That’s what I want this to be: A launching pad.”

She didn’t specify exactly what she specifically wants to tackle next, but considering how invested she is in 13 Reasons Why, we certainly could see her sticking to the small screen if the right project came along.

13 Reasons Why is the story of a teenage girl who kills herself and leaves tapes behind that detail why she blames 13 specific people for her tragic fate. Sel and her mom, Many Teefey, negotiated for the rights to make the book into a series years ago, and now, it’ll finally come to fruition with a March 31 debut on Netflix.

If Selena does return to television, it might not be for some time, though. After all, she’s been showing off how much time she’s been spending in the studio recently, so it seems like more new music will probably be what we get from her next!

