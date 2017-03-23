Selena Gomez Wore The Perfect Transitional Outfit: How To Dress In Unpredictable Weather

AKM-GSI

Spring may be here, but the unpredictable weather makes dressing a total drag! Don’t know what to wear? Well, Selena Gomez served up the perfect transitional look that can easily get you through this weird in-between time — and we have all the tips you need for mastering the art of transitional dressing, just like Sels.

Selena Gomez, 24, perfected the art of looking casual and chic when she stepped out for lunch at Soho House in Malibu on March 22, where the actress rocked an effortless look that’s perfect for transitioning between seasons — and as the spring weather can be unpredictable, trying to find the perfect outfit that’s both practical for the unexpected temperature and stylish enough for the current season can be a difficult task! Even though you’re so ready to break out a new spring dress, it still isn’t warm enough to pull it off without raising eyebrows.

Don’t know what to wear? Take a page out of Selena’s style book. The star rocked a long-sleeved turtleneck with a pair of pinstripe trousers. The turtleneck was one of the trendiest silhouettes from winter and there’s no reason to pack it away come spring and summer, (hey, Stassi from Vanderpump Rules was totally a step ahead with her turtleneck one-piece swimsuit), and Sels exhibits the perfect way to repurpose the silhouette come spring. Pinstripes, (and stripes, in general), are a major trend for spring and a great look that you can start rocking right now, whether it be with trousers, a blazer or a dress. Selena allowed a hint of her midriff to show, adding a trendy vibe that seemed more appropriate for the warmer weather and topped off the entire look with her latest shoe obsession — slip-on Roger Clergerie mules. I also especially loved the pop of color her shirt provided to the look — spring is clearly in the air, (even if we aren’t always feeling it).

She pulled her hair back in a neat bun and sported sunglasses, all while carrying a Coach bag — and something about her neat hairstyle and accessories really elevated the entire outfit, as it was understated and incredibly chic.

Trousers aren’t going anywhere and when the temperature seems unpredictable they’re a great go-to, especially because you can throw on a cropped trouser with a pair of flats and achieve a polished yet effortless look, just like Sels. Whether you’re in a warmer climate and pair them with mules, (like Sels), or rock them with booties or sneakers in cooler temps, you can’t go wrong with the silhouette — and it can easily go from desk to date-night.

What did you think of Selena’s sleek separates?

