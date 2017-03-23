‘Scandal’ Gladiators Lose Their Minds After Shocking Cliffhanger — Is [SPOILER] Dead?

Raise your hand if you’re still reeling from the March 23 episode of ‘Scandal.’ Everyone? Okay, cool. Once those final moments aired and [SPOILER]’s life was left in jeopardy, Gladiators took to Twitter to post their INSANE reactions. You have to see these tweets!

Huck’s (Guillermo Diaz) life was left hanging in the balance in the last few seconds of the March 23 episode of Scandal. His new love, Meg (Phoebe Neidhardt), betrayed him and shot him multiple times after he brought her to see her so-called friend Jennifer Fields (Chelsea Kurtz). Oh, Meg killed her, too. What’s even worse is that ABBY WHELAN (Darby Stanchfield), former Gladiator, ordered Meg to kill Jennifer and Huck. The episode ended with Huck’s fate up in the air, and now fans have to wait a whole week (or more) to find out if Huck’s dead or alive. Check out the best fan reactions to the cliffhanger below:

me during the entire episode vs me during the last minute of scandal tonight @jscandalp pic.twitter.com/1UaVi76Dhn — hannah (@simplybellamy) March 24, 2017

When there's a minute left so you don't think anything bad is gonna happen, but you spoke too soon @jscandalp #scandal pic.twitter.com/Dqyg8B8HZQ — shriya (@scandalfthtgawm) March 24, 2017

huck BETTER be ok next episode, because if he isn't, meg and abby getting these hands #scandal #tgit pic.twitter.com/gfC4gPHNCT — trent ☾ (@trentjohnson924) March 24, 2017

GET ME SHONDA RHIMES RIGHT NOW. I…. I just want to talk. #Scandal pic.twitter.com/5HEbpwoajX — April (@ReignOfApril) March 24, 2017

The Scandal fandom is not OK right now. They need answers. The last time Gladiators were left hanging like this was way back in season 4 when Jake (Scott Foley) was shot and left for dead. Thankfully, Jake made it out alive, but will the same be said for Huck? Scandal will return for a new episode on March 30. Keep your thoughts and prayers with the Gladiators until then.

