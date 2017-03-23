‘Rogue One’: Shocking Alternate Ending Leaves Everyone Alive — Here’s How

Wait, what?! The creator of the ‘Rogue One’ story reveals another alternate ending he came up with that included leaving Jyn and Cassian alive. Warning: This theory is crazy but totally awesome!

The most shocking part of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is that everyone — Jyn, Cassian, Baze, Bodhi, and the rest the gang — DIES! As in, there’s no hope they’ll return in a future Star Wars movie. However, John Knoll, the man who originally pitched the idea of a movie about stealing the Death Star plans and the chief creative officer of Industrial Light & Magic, also had different versions of the ending.

In one alternate story, Cassian was a double agent planted by the Empire into the Rebellion. Once he finds out that the Empire is planning on using the Death Star as a destructive weapon, he knows he’s on the wrong side and joins the Rebellion. He also realizes that everyone can live! Here how:

“They’ve got a carbon freeze bomb on the ship and the idea is that he forces everyone into the airlock,” John told iO9. “’I’m going to set this off and you’re all going to survive.’ He sort of times it with one of the hits from Vader’s ship so he blows up the ship and sets off this carbon freeze bomb and everyone is frozen. Then on Vader’s ship they detect no life signs and they think everyone’s dead. And they’re like, “Where’s that ship the plans were transmitted too?” and they go. So I was going to leave our heroes out of the picture. It’s why they don’t show up in Empire or Jedi — they’re stuck in [carbon freeze].”

Just like Han Solo! Man, we wish this was the ending! This alternate ending also explains why Jyn and Cassian aren’t in other Star Wars movies, but it would have opened it up for appearances in future films.

