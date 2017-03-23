Rihanna & Chris Brown Reuniting? Friends Beg Her To Stay Away From Troubled Ex

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! HollywoodLife.com recently learned that Rihanna has entertained the idea of getting back together with Chris Brown, but now a source tells us her friends are begging her to head for the hills! Here’s why they’re so worried about RiRi.

Ever since Chris Brown, 27, mysteriously began following Rihanna, 29, on Instagram again, RiRi has been thinking about what it might be like to date her ex. While she definitely has things she needs him to work on before she would actually commit (cough, cough, Karrueche Tran), her friends are shocked that she would consider it at all after everything he put her through back in the day.

“Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity.”

Unfortunately for her friends, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna and Chris are already texting again, and sometimes even sexting! Of course, Rihanna knows Chris has a lot of problems, but she feels like he’s making progress. She seems to think that once he’s put all the drama with Karrueche behind him, he might actually be ready to be the man RiRi needs him to be.

However, we can’t help but think her friends have a point. Chris abused Rihanna, and that’s too much to forgive. Plus, Karrueche claims that he did the same thing to her years later in new restraining order court docs. That’s not the kind of thing you wanna play around with, Rih.

