Rihanna Jealous Over Drake’s New Sade Tattoo? Why She ‘Isn’t Surprised’ He Did It

Rihanna and Drake once had something so special when they got matching shark tattoos. Now the smooth operator has moved on and had new crush Sade’s face tattooed on his torso. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why Ri’s not shocked that he got the massive tribute ink.

We knew Drake, 30, had a massive crush on legendary songstress Sade, 58, but he took things to the max by getting a giant tattoo of her face inked on the left side of his torso to wear his admiration permanently. His ex Rihanna, 28, isn’t at all shocked that he made such a bold statement of his affection.”Rihanna hasn’t talked to Drake about this tattoo or seen the tattoo herself but she heard about it on the ‘gram. If it’s true, she wouldn’t be surprised. He’s always doing the most to a woman feel like she’s his one and only. He’s always extra, doing the most is his game strategy to get the panties,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She knows! They got matching tats together,” our insider continues. Back in early Sept. 2016, the couple made things official by getting matching shark tattoos after a romantic date to the Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium. He even gave her a shark stuffed toy at the end of the night to remind her of their special time. Yep, that Drizzy is definitely extra when it comes to wooing women.

“Now he’s apparently got Sade’s face tatted on him. At this rate, Rih wouldn’t be surprised if he got Nicki (Minaj), JLo and Serena (Williams) tatted on his body the next time she saw him. Whatever his deal is, she’d love it if he could settle down and be in a relationship with someone. That’s what secure, real men do,” our source adds. Drake said in concert that he can’t hold down a romance for more than seven weeks, and he’s proven that to be true with his short-lived relationships with RiRi and Jennifer Lopez, 47. He’s always going to be a player, but his massive Sade tattoo is his biggest tribute to any woman crush ever!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Drake inked Sade on his body in such a grand gesture?

