Rihanna: Why She’d Love To Collaborate With Both Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma

Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s not taking sides in the war between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. In fact, she’d love to collaborate with both of them — find out why!

“Rihanna loves Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj equally. Both of those divas had to fight to get to this stage. Remy was locked down, but still kept her pen on the paper writing vicious lyrics. Nicki works harder than anyone in the biz and doesn’t turn anything down but her collar. She’s quick to jump in the studio or on a plane to headline a show — she’s bomb. Rihanna respects both of them and absolutely would collaborate with either one of them in the future,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Rihanna actually stopped following Nicki on Instagram on March 20, which led fans to believe the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer was taking Remy Ma’s side in the rap war, but a source told us that’s not the case. There’s no reasoning behind Rihanna unfollowing Nicki — at least nothing that has to do with whether or not she likes the “Anaconda” rapper. Rihanna likes BOTH rappers and would love to collaborate with either one of them.

“The last thing Rihanna wants or needs in her life is a feud with anyone, especially Nicki. She loves Nicki and thinks she’s fierce bi**h just like her who doesn’t take sh** from anyone,” a source told HollywoodLife.com after the Instagram situation. And we were certainly happy to hear that. Plus, how cool would it be for one of these ladies to collaborate with Rihanna?! The track would be epic.

HollywoodLifers, should Rihanna collaborate with both Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma? Tell us how you feel below!

