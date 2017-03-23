REX/Shutterstock

This just took ‘diss track’ to a whole new level! Two of Nicki Minaj’s biggest nemeses, Remy Ma and Mariah Carey, teamed up for a remix of the latter’s hit ‘I Don’t,’ and this massive feud has suddenly intensified in a BIG way. Listen here!

Yep, this just happened! Mariah Carey made it clear she’s team Remy Ma in the rapper’s feud with Nicki Minaj by enlisting her for a verse on the remix for “I Don’t,” and you can listen to their new track together right here:

The song is about the end of a relationship — specifically, Mariah’s with James Packer — so there aren’t any actual disses to Nicki on the track. However, the fact that these two teamed up at all definitely makes a statement. After all, neither woman has been shy about the fact that they are not fans of Ms. Minaj!

In case you forgot, Nicki and Mariah were both judges on American Idol in 2012, and a major focus of the season was on their ongoing beef. The ladies constantly feuded on set and did not leave the show as friends. Meanwhile, Remy and Nicki are currently embroiled in an all-out hip-hop war — each star has released scathing diss songs about one another (“Shether” and “No Frauds,” respectively) and artists in the rap community have started taking sides (or refusing to).

Aside from releasing “No Frauds,” Nicki has mostly kept quiet about the Remy feud publicly, although she did totally call out her nemesis on Instagram the same day she released the track on March 19. Oh, she also promised Remy that there’s a “bunch more” where that came from, so perhaps this Mariah collab will be just what sets her off to drop something new herself!? We’re waiting…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariah featuring Remy on the remix for “I Don’t”?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.